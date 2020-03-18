Money market mutual fund support is part of Treasury proposal - Bloomberg

Treasury proposals for further stimulus include money market mutual fund support, Bloomberg News reports, citing U.S. Treasury documents outlining its stimulus plan for dealing with the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary, said the government will work with companies that need liquidity and "we will come out with programs quickly."

U.S. aid plan includes $50B in a lending facility for airlines.

Mnuchin says the Trump administration is also staying vigilant on energy sector issues.

Update at 12:10 PM ET: Other details from the plan include two tranches, $250B each, of economic impairment payments to Americans with the first round expected to start on April 6.

Other severely distressed industries would get about $150B of aid.