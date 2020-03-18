Redwood Trust plunges another 53% as update fails to calm

The company yesterday said it figured current book value is down about 5% since the start of the year, meaning a modest negative economic return on book value once the $0.32 quarterly dividend is added back in.

Redwood (NYSE:RWT) also took note of its diversified mix of funding sources, and the recent (last two weeks) pricing of about $1B total for two securitizations.

There's also $2B in long-term FHLB funding that can be tapped as needed.

The above-referenced book value decline means current book value is probably somewhere just above $15 per share. With today's 53% decline , the stock is trading hands at $3.39. Shares were about $17 earlier this month. The yield is 38% (assuming unchanged dividend).

