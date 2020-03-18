Telecoms still represent yield safe havens, Wells says

Wells Fargo is sticking up for the defensive aspects of communications infrastructure and services, saying that the "critical nature of connectivity" will make companies resistant to a prolonged downturn.

A shift to high-quality names and avoiding high leverage favors a number of companies in the sector, analyst Jennifer Fritzsche notes. AT&T (T -5.9% ) and Verizon (VZ -0.3% ) have payout ratios of just over 50%, and their dividends are "very sustainable and remain critical criteria of their respective shareholder bases." CenturyLink (CTL -7.8% ) is another yield safe haven, she says; its payout ratio is less than 35%.