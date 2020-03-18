More on IAA's Q4 results; shares down 2%

IAA (IAA -2.2% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 6.2% Y/Y, and net income was $45.6M (-2.2% Y/Y).

U.S. segment revenues increased by 6.1% Y/Y to $313.2M; and International segment revenues increased by 6.8% Y/Y to $42.7M.

Reported gross profit increase of 8.7% Y/Y to $135.1M; and margin expanded by 90 bps to 38%.

Q4 Operating margin was 21.5% up by 10 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $99.4M (+3.9% Y/Y); and margin d eclined by 62 bps to 27.9%.

Total purchased vehicle revenue increased by 15.4% Y/Y to $34.4M.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $271.2M, compared to $278.2M a year ago. FCF of $202.7M.

Company completed its assessment of margin expansion opportunities; and is targeting following annual fiscal 2024 run-rate benefits from the margin expansion plan: ~$45M - $50M in revenue benefits, and ~$104M - $122M in net Adj. EBITDA benefits.

Previously: IAA EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (March 18)