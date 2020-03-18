Investors discover which bond ETFs are true "cash equivalents" and which aren't

The elimination of trading commissions by most online brokerages made short term bond ETFs more attractive than holding cash in a brokerage account or bank savings account, due to their higher yields, greater transparency, and low fees.

However, as with other areas of the market, some investors chased yield. By choosing higher yielding ETFs which hold corporate bonds or loans rather than ETFs which hold Treasurys, they disregarded the higher credit risk of corporate debt.

As the coronavirus crisis has unfolded, popular short term corporate bond ETFs have lost value, more than offsetting their higher yields.

In the last month: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) -0.35% , PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) -1.72% , iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) -0.85% , Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) -1.38% , First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) -1.37%, iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) -2.13% , iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) -6.11% , SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) -6.18% .

Loan ETFs have been hit even harder over that period: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) -13.7% , SSGA Active Trust - SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) -11.99% , First Trust First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) -13.77% .

In contrast, short term bond ETFs which hold Treasurys are up: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) +0.15% , Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) +1.75% , Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) +0.34% , Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) +1.59% .

The lesson for investors: corporate bond and loan ETFs are not "cash equivalents".