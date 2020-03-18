Senate expected to pass second coronavirus response bill

The U.S. Senate will vote today on a second bill aimed at responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. This interim package, to be followed by a third package costing ~$1T, covers free testing for the respiratory disease and at least two weeks of paid emergency leave for a wide range of Americans dealing with the contagion.

It also give states more money for Medicaid and food stamps and expands unemployment insurance programs.

The House passed its version this past Saturday, then approved changes on Monday that scaled back the paid leave program. President Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Congress passed an $8.3B aid package a couple of weeks ago.

