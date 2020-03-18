Trump invokes Defense Production Act in response to virus

"We will be invoking the Defense Production Act," to marshal the private sector in response to the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump said at the White House's coronavirus media briefing.

He adds that FEMA is activated in very region.

The U.S. Navy will be sending two hospital ships, one to New York City and the other to a West Coast location, he said.

Announces further steps to expand testing capacity and the government is checking to see if a self-swab test is effective.

12:47 PM: China hasn't asked for suspension of tariffs, Trump said, adding, incorrectly that China continues to pay billions of dollars in tariffs to the U.S.

12:45 PM: The curve illustrating the increase in coronavirus cases won't be stable for awhile as the pace of testing ramps up and works through the backlog of testing, Birx said.

12:43 PM: The size of the checks that the government expects to send to Americans to help mitigate the economic crisis from Covid-19 is still to be determined. "We are looking at different numbers," Trump said.

12:40 PM: "There's going to be a comeback very, very quickly, once this is solved," Trump said.

12:37 PM: The U.S. needs millions more masks and needs more ventilators, he said. "We're ordering thousands and thousands of ventilators," Trump said.

The U.S. has "in excess of 10,000 ventilators" in stockpiles, Pence said.

12:32 PM ET: Trump said he doesn't agree with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the unemployment rate could reach 20%. "That's a worst-case" scenario, Trump said.

12:27 PM ET: Defense Secretary Mark Esper has ordered that field and expeditionary hospitals be prepared to deploy to affected areas.

12:25 PM ET: Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said lab companies are focusing on areas that have the most concentrated cases. So people in areas not as affected may still have difficulty in getting tests, she said.

12:18 PM ET: Number of tests performed is being expanded by the thousands every day, Pence said.

12:16 PM ET: Vice President Mike Pence reports confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states.

Update at 12:15 PM ET: Department of Housing and Development will suspend all foreclosures and evictions through April.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.