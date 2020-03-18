Food and grocery stocks rally as pantries stocked

Grocery store stocks are surging once again as the general consensus appears to be that social distancing is going to last well past two weeks and keep restaurant chains closed.

Kroger (KR +9.3% ), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +4.9% ), Casey's General Stores (CASY +4.6% ), Weis Markets (WMK +3.2% ) and Ingles Markets (IMKTA) are all higher on the day.

Food manufacturers Lancaster Colony (LANC +1.3% ), McCormick (MKC +3.7% ), Conagra Brands (CAG +2.1% ), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF +3.5% ) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM +1.9% ) gains of varying degrees on a down market day. Hormel (HRL +1.8% ) even carved out a new 52-week high earlier in the session.

Food wholesalers United Natural Foods (UNFI +23.1% ) and Spartan Nash (SPTN +19.3% ) are also soaring to new heights.

Retail beasts Target (TGT +2.6% ), Walmart (WMT +5.2% ) and Costco (COST -0.1% ) are also big outperformers relative to the broad market averages.

The biggest gainer of all today is online meal provider Blue Apron (APRN +129.2% ).