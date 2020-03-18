Duke Energy faces rate hike risks due to coronavirus, report says

Duke Energy (DUK -5.3% ) is one of a handful of utilities that could see some adverse decisions over rate hikes it is seeking due to growing likelihood of a recession because of the coronavirus, according to analysts at Sector & Sovereign Research.

Duke is one of four companies most at risk, according to the report, as two-thirds of its current rate base is in relatively early stages of rate cases.

The other three utilities mentioned are CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).

Public utilities commissions will be evaluating allowed returns on equity at a time of historically low bond yields, which could lead regulators to set that return lower than they might under other circumstances, according to the report.

The report says it is not predicting financial trouble for the utilities but is an attempt to assess the possibility that the current health and economic crises could affect how state regulators view their rate requests.