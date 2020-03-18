North America oil services sector has $32B debt due by 2024 - Moody's

Oilfield services and drilling companies working in North America hold ~$32B of debt due to mature in 2020-24, Moody's says in a new report.

Speculative grade firms with high near-term refinancing needs include Transocean (RIG -19.8% ), with $4.3B in upcoming maturities, along with Valaris (VAL -14.5% ) with $1.8B, Nabors Industries (NBR -24% ) with $1.4B and Superior Energy Services (SPN -18.3% ) with $1.3B, according to the report.

The sector faces a further decline in activity and cash flow with weak earnings constraining access to the capital markets and the coronavirus outbreak exacerbating credit stress.

ETFs: OIH, XES, FIF, IEZ, PXJ