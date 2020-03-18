Oil Search cuts capital expenses

Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) has cut its capital expenditure for 2020 from $710M - $845M, to $440M - $530M, on the back of global market volatility.

The company's forecast capital expenditure going forward from April has been reduced from $400M - $500M, to $200M - $300M.

Also all discretionary activities that had not yet commenced, have been suspended or deferred, the company said.

Where possible, some projects that have already been started have also been suspended.

However, the company has retained its production guidance for 2020 of 27.5M - 29.5M boe.