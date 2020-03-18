Oppenheimer starts Zynga at Outperform on strong IP

Zynga (ZNGA +0.3% ) is a rare gainer today, alongside an initiation at Oppenheimer at Outperform.

The firm has strong core intellectual property (including franchises Farmville, Words with Friends and CSR Racing), Andrew Uerkwitz and team write, and a long history of learning what works and what doesn't.

Meanwhile it's "best in class" in the key attribute of using data analytics to drive down customer acquisition costs, having built titles across subgenres that generate $100M-plus per year.

As for adapting to a rapidly changing gaming market, a key risk: "We believe gamers are moving toward being platform-agnostic and demanding the ability to play anything, anywhere. While this is a large opportunity for Zynga, it does create uncertainty."

It's set a price target of $7.50, implying 23% upside.