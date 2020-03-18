United Technologies suffers worst day in 19 years

United Technologies (UTX -22% ) is on track for its lowest close in nearly eight years and the biggest one-day selloff since shares fell 28% on Sept. 17, 2001.

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa cuts his UTX stock price target to $119 from $160 but reiterates his Overweight rating, saying that despite uncertainty surrounding how the coronavirus crisis plays out and a balance sheet that is weaker than many peers, he thinks the stock has "pulled back too much."

The stock has lost ~53% from its all-time closing high of $156.83 on Feb. 7, less than six weeks ago.