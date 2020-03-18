Delta Air Lines -34% after guidance slash

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) expects Q2 revenue to fall by almost $2B compared to a year ago.

"We will continue to make significant capacity reductions with a 70% systemwide pullback planned until demand starts to recover. Our international operation will take the largest reduction, with over 80% of flying reduced over the next two to three months," warns the airline company.

Delta says it's deferring all capital spending plans and targeting more expense reductions.

Shares of Delta are down 34% and traded as low as $21.07 minutes ago.

SEC Form 8-K