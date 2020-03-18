Newtek Business' government loan program referrals jump

Newtek Business Services (NEWT -31.2% ) Chairman, President and CEO Barry Sloane said the company's government loan program referrals have increased 8-10 times in the past two weeks.

Also, inbound call volume has increased by several multiples per day.

"We currently have the capacity to fund government-guaranteed loans to assist with the recovery of the small business community and the U.S. economy," Sloane said. "We plan on working closely with the Small Business Administration to point people in the right direction for disaster recovery."

However, "our portfolio company (Newtek Merchant Solutions and Mobil Money) payment processing volume has been down approximately 10% since the beginning of the month, and we do expect further temporary deterioration in this business."

Newtek has successfully tested and enacted its business continuity plan without any impact to its business operations.

"Newtek and its portfolio companies are fully operational and servicing its borrowers and customers without interruption," Sloane said.