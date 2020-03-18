Fannie, Freddie directed to suspend foreclosures, evictions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency directs Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) to halt foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days due to the coronavirus emergency.

The foreclosure and eviction suspension applies to homeowners with an Enterprise-backed single-family mortgage, the FHFA said.

FHFA Director Mark Calabria said homeowners affected by the coronavirus who are having trouble paying their mortgages should contact their mortgage servicers as soon as possible.

"The Enterprises are working with mortgage servicers to ensure that borrowers facing hardship because of the coronavirus can get assistance," Calabria said in a statement.