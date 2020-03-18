Lyft stops accepting new drivers

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will stop adding new drivers, effective immediately in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and other regions hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary policy is meant to help protect the earnings of existing drivers.

Lyft and rival Uber have said they will compensate drivers diagnosed with the coronavirus, but the coverage doesn't cover the fall in demand.

Yesterday, Lyft and Uber paused shared rides to help limit the spread of the virus.

