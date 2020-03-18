Darden Restaurants Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.33B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 17 downward.