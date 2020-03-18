Cintas Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.03 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTAS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.