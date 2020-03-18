Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 19th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $439.08M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.