Chimera Investment updates amid panic selling

Its stock in complete free-fall (along with the rest of the leveraged rate players), Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) says it has repurchased $22M of shares since announcing a $150M buyback plan five days ago.

Officers and board members have also been in the market buying, says the company.

Chimera notes it has tech in place for all employees to work remotely with little or no change to typical patterns.

The company has rolled financing on about $7.3B of collateral since March 1, including $2.1B this week.

Press release