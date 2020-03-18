Anheuser-Busch goes cash heavy

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD -7.1% ) drew down the entire $9B on its revolving credit facility this week, according to Bloomberg.

"At any given time, we work to have enough cash on hand to meet our liquidity needs for more than one year, especially in times of increased volatility," says a spokesperson for the beer company.

There is no real reason for BUD investors to panic over the move as multinationals across sector having piling up cash. What it says about the broader global financial picture is a different matter.