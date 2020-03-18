Commercial Metals Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+69.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.