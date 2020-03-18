Detroit automakers close U.S. plants while Tesla holds out

General Motors (GM -22.4%), Ford (F -17.7%) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -15.4%) plan to close all U.S. auto factories, sources tell local media. The move followed increased pressure from the UAW to send workers home.
Ford says its plant closings cover Canada and Mexico plants as well.
GM indicates plants will be closed until March 30.
What about Tesla (TSLA -17.5%)? The EV automaker has workers at its Fremont plant today despite the shelter-in-place order in Alameda County. Tesla officials says there is conflicting guidance from different levels of government on if the company is an essential business in the Bay Area.
