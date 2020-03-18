Pacific Biosciences down 19% after patent ruling

Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB -19.4% ) slumps on average volume on the heels of a mixed decision from a Delaware court jury related to its patent infringement dispute with Oxford Nanopore Technologies and its U.S. subsidiary.

The jury found Oxford guilty of infringing on three PACB patents but declined to confirm the validity of the patents, a decision the company calls "inconsistent."

It intends to file post-trial motions seeking to overturn the validity decision and new trial, if necessary. If unsuccessful, it plans to appeal.