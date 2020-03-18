Gulfport Energy taps debt restructuring adviser - Reuters

Gulfport Energy (GPOR -13.5% ) has hired an investment bank to seek restructuring advice on its $2B debt pile following the collapse in energy prices, Reuters reports.

Gulfport has retained Perella Weinberg Partners and its energy advisory arm Tudor Pickering Holt to help study options to improve its finances, although no debt restructuring move is imminent, according to the report.

Gulfport, which has lost ~80% of its market value YTD, had ~$2B of total debt and $643M of available liquidity at the end of 2019.