Coronavirus updates: Italy deaths grow, vaccine hopes, IOC won't give in

Italy reports 475 deaths from coronavirus in a single day to mark the highest death toll in a day in any country even China. Italy has been on lockdown for almost two weeks, but hasn't seen a peak in cases or deaths yet.

The World Health Organization says the first vaccine trial for coronavirus has begun just 60 days after the genetic sequence was shared.

The International Olympic Committee is still holding out on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite growing criticism. The IOC has asked athletes to continue to prepare.