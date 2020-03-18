Vale sees Malaysia lockdown affecting Q1 iron ore sales by 800K mt

Vale (VALE -12.6% ) has shut down its Teluk Rubiah iron ore blending terminal and distribution centerin Malaysia until March 31 to comply with a lockdown aimed at slowing the coronavirus outbreak.

Vale says vessels heading to the terminal will be redirected and redistributed among its blending facilities in China with no expected impact on full-year production and sales volume.

But for Q1, Vale expects an impact on sales of ~800K metric tons, with an "immaterial cost increase" due to additional logistics operations.

The Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal handled 23.7M metric tons of iron ore shipments in 2019.