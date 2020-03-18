Ally takes steps to support customers affected by Covid-19

Ally Financial (ALLY -25.8% ) will allow existing mortgage customers and existing auto loan customers to defer payment for up to 120 days, with no late fees or finance charges to accrue.

Interest will accrue on the home loans.

New auto customers will have the option to defer the first payment for 90 days.

Ally Bank will waive all fees related to expedited checks and debit cards, overdrafts, and excessive transactions on savings accounts for the next 120 days.

Ally is also working with its network of ~18,000 dealers to navigate changing market dynamics, assess their specific needs and develop individualized solutions.

The company has also pledged to direct $3M to those impacted by Covid-19 through organizations and relief efforts in Detroit, Charlotte, other key markets, and to its "Moguls in the Making" partner, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.