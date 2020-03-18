Chilean miners seek shutdown of BHP's Escondida copper mine

Workers at BHP's (BHP -11.8% ) Escondida copper mine in Chile say they want authorities to shut down the site unless management begins to implement stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The local union says its members are exposed to the virus because of the often tight quarters at mine facilities and frequent travel from disparate parts of Chile.

Several miners in Chile, the world's top producer of copper and the no. 2 producer of lithium, have begun to implement safety measures because of the virus; Teck Resources says it is temporarily suspending construction activities at its QB2 copper project.

ETFs: OTC:JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC