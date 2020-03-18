S&P 500 poised to set new volatility record

S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) looks destined to end the day down more than 4% , marking the eighth consecutive day where it’s moved at least 4% close-to-close. The previous record was six, during the period of the great crash of 1929.

Still, we may be "some ways above the levels that would represent a reasonable guess at a bottom," Bloomberg's Cameron Crise writes.

"If you find your head spinning, take comfort in the fact that no one has ever had to confront volatility this ferocious and this relentless in U.S. markets before. And consider the ancillary benefit (yet to be realized, of course) that price action this vicious almost necessarily results in significant mispricings, and thus eventual opportunities."