Xbox Series X arriving on Thanksgiving

Microsoft (MSFT -6.6% ) will launch the Xbox Series X console on November 26, according to a letter from Xbox head Phil Spencer.

The U.S. Thanksgiving holiday falls on November 26 this year.

The tech giant had previously only set a holiday season release date, which remains the release window for competitor Sony's PlayStation 5.

Microsoft was set to host an Xbox preview at the GDC event scheduled for this week. The event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and MSFT moved its announcements online.

Last month, Microsoft revealed more specs for the Series X, including 12 teraflops of GPU performance, a custom CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA 2 architecture, and backward compatibility to earlier titles.