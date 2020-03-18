France eliminates capital buffers, following Germany's lead

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire says ECB should intervene quickly and massively.

Banks will be able to access capital they have built up in so-called countercyclical capital buffers, meant to strengthen banks during good times for a downturn, after France cut the requirement to 0% of risk-weighted assets from 0.25%.

The move frees up 8B euros for French banks.

“We have decided to completely release the counter-cyclical buffer,” Le Maire told reporters. “We are making very radical choices. We aren’t suspending, we are bringing the buffer to zero.”

Credit Agricole and SocGen shares have fallen more than 50% since mid-February.

ETFs: EWQ, FLFR