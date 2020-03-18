An "exceptional buying opportunity,” famed investor Bill Miller says of stocks

Bill Miller, of namesake Miller Value Partners, said in an interview Wednesday that there have been only four other "great buying opportunities" in his lifetime, calling the current time period the fifth.

He acknowledged one shouldn't go all in now, but would be wise to start "layering it in"

His comments follow those of hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who also noted that he was buying stocks right now, including those in the hotel sector, though expressed a gloomy view of the economy should the U.S. not take the necessary to steps to stop the virus