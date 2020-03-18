Monroe Capital officers and directors boost their stakes

With its stock down 42% in the past week, Monroe Capital (MRCC -18.6% ) says its officers and directors and those of Monroe Capital Management Advisors purchased more than 237,500 shares of common stock recently. The purchasers include:

Theodore Koenig, chairman, president and CEO, bought 32,500 shares at $6.544 per share on March 16 and 28,260 shares at $9.175 each on March 11.

Director Jeffrey Steele acquired 8,835 shares on March 17 at $5.817 per share and 10,000 shares at $9.809 per share on March 10.

Director Robert S. Rubin purchased 5,000 shares at $6.58 per share on March 16.

Aaron Peck, CFO and CIO, purchased 4,750 shares at $6.798 per share on March 16 and 4,000 shares at $8.30 per share on March 12.