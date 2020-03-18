U.S. Steel, Arcelor, Cliffs to suffer most from auto shutdown, analyst says

Integrated mills account for more than half of automotive sheet production in the U.S. and will be the hardest hit by plant shutdowns announced today by automakers, KeyBanc analyst Phil Gibbs says.

While all American steel mills will feel an impact from the temporary closings, U.S. Steel (X -16.9% ), ArcelorMittal (MT -12.8% ) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF -26.5% ) are hurt disproportionately compared with mini mills such as Nucor (NUE -9.4% ) and Steel Dynamics (STLD -12.2% ), which do not supply as much sheet to the auto market, Gibbs tells Bloomberg.

Automotive is 25% of U.S. steel demand and 40%-plus of sheet demand, so Q2 and Q3 likely will see "heavy shipment ramifications... as well as pricing degredation," Gibbs says.

ETF: SLX