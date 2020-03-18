Chase closes 1/5 of its bank branches

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is temporarily closing about 1,000 of its bank branches to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, FT reports.

The closures are the first example of a big U.S. bank shutting its doors to deal with the escalating health crisis.

JPMorgan has about 5,000 Chase-branded bank branches.

Meanwhile Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has kept the “vast majority” of branches open and operating normally, a spokesperson says. “We recognize the need to keep employees and customers in our branches as safe as possible so we are implementing an enhanced cleaning program in all properties, installing hand sanitizer stations in our branches and encouraging social distancing,” it says.