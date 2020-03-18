GE is liquid, but risks are real

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has ample liquidity, Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch writes in a note.

Still, with aviation and GE Capital aviation services contributing to 75% of GE’s profit and more than 100% of its free cash flow, “the protracted risks to GE’s fundamentals due to the global impact from coronavirus would screen as substantial,” he says.

Inch notes that that during the 2008-2009 recession, GE received billions in government assistance, since GE Capital was seen as critical to the U.S. economy. Today, GE’s importance to the U.S. economy is reduced and arguably just comparable to other large equipment suppliers.