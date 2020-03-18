Textron to furlough 7K Wichita workers

Textron (TXT -10.3% ) Aviation says it is furloughing 7,000 workers at its Wichita, Kan., factory for four weeks.

Textron says each employee's furlough will last four weeks but will be staggered, starting March 23 and going until May 29.

The plant, which makes Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker airplanes, employs ~9,500 people.

The decision "allows us to do our part in mitigating and containing the spread of the COVID-19 through social distancing, while continuing to support our customers," the company says.

