Tripadvisor pulls 2020 guidance on virus uncertainty

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) has withdrawn its 2020 guidance, joining a growing list of firms having to react quickly to the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the time of its Feb. 12 shareholder letter, "we observed a limited impact on our business from the COVID-19 outbreak," says CEO Steve Kaufer.

"In the ensuing weeks, that impact grew significantly as the outbreak has spread and, in March, year-over-year performance trends have substantially worsened versus trends we observed in February."

The company expects to update its view as part of its Q1 earnings report.

"While the COVID-19 outbreak's full impacts are still to be determined, the travel and tourism industry has recovered from past disruptions. At Tripadvisor, we have successfully navigated these disruptions, and we will continue to operate prudently through this challenging period," Kaufer says.