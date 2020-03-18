Vail Resorts closes down for ski season

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) says it's suspending operations at all of its North American mountain resorts and retail stores.

The resorts will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019/2020 North American ski season, as well as the lodging properties and transportation business.

The company will consider reopening Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April/early May, dependent on the situation.

CEO update: "Given the closure of our operations as a result of COVID-19, we anticipate that our operating results for March and April will have a negative impact of $180 million to $200 million compared to the Resort Reported EBITDA expectation we had as of March 1, 2020. If we are able to reopen certain resorts before the end of the season, we believe such a decision will not have a material impact, positive or negative, on our results for Fiscal 2020... we also have significant liquidity through our cash on hand, our $500 million U.S. revolver and our C$300 million Canadian revolver associated with Whistler Blackcomb."

Vail Resorts says it will review its previously announced calendar year 2020 capital plans and plans for returning capital to shareholders.

Source: Press Release