Kforce gets $100M of debt, boost buyback plan to $100M

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) secures $100M of fixed-rate debt at 1.86% under its existing credit facility.

Also boosts share buyback authorization up to $100M, an increase of ~$70M.

Enters into a corporate 10b5-1 trading plan that allow the company to repurchase stock through the duration of its current blackout period.

"We continue to believe the secular drivers of demand in technology have fundamentally changed the trajectory and persistence of technology investments and utilization of flexible labor to meet this demand," said Chairman and CEO David Dunkel.