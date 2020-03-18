FDA denies Acer appeal of CRL

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) reports that the FDA has denied its appeal of the Complete Response Letter (CRL) it received in June 2019 regarding its marketing application for Edsivo (celiprolol) for the treatment of an inherited collagen disorder called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

In a letter to the company, the agency's Office of New Drugs described potential paths forward that it could explore to demonstrate efficacy and support a resubmission.

The company says its current cash balance should be sufficient to support operations through year-end, excluding support for Edsivo development and pre-commercial activities and its planned osanetant clinical trial.