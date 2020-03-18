Five Below +7% after earnings topper

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) reports comparable sales fell 2.2% in Q4 to fall within its guidance range of -2.5% to -2.0%.

Gross margin was 42.1% of sales vs. 41.6% of sales consensus and operating margin was 21.0% of sales vs. 20.8% consensus.

The retailer says it's not providing guidance for Q1 or FY20 at this time, but says if not for the outbreak it would have expected FY20 to be in line with its goals.

FIVE +6.92% premarket to $57.30.

