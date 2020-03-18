PagerDuty +1.7% after upside Q4 report

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) +1.7% reports upside Q4 results with 36% Y/Y revenue growth.

Cash flow from operations totaled $1.8M with negative FCF of $0.2M.

The company ended the quarter with $351.4M in cash and equivalents.

For Q1, PD sees revenue of $48-49M (consensus: $47.8M) and a loss per share of $0.08 to $0.09 (consensus: $0.08 loss).

The FY outlook has $208-213M in revenue (consensus: $210.3M) and a loss per share of $0.25 to $0.31 (consensus: $0.23 loss)

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.