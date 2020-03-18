Redfin pauses making offers on homes

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) says in an 8-K filing that RedfinNow, is direct home-buying business, is temporarily pausing making offers on homes.

In a site article published alongside that news, CEO Glenn Kelman notes that home-buying demand growth went from 27% in January and February to 1% over the past seven days (and a 1% contraction over the past three days).

Some parts of the country are business as usual, he writes, and it's still a seller's market: "Even where buying demand is falling, we believe that low inventory has limited some of the impact."