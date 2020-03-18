Mortgage REITs back from the brink

The losses today in the mREIT sector (REM) are shocking, but you should have seen the tape a couple of hours ago.

At its low for the session, MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was changing hands at $1.50 per share, or an annualized yield greater than 50%. The stock more than doubled to close at $3.67, down 13.5% for the day.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) traded as low at $6.42 before issuing an update saying the company has been buying back stock, executives have been buying stock, and there are no funding issues. It managed to rally to $9.99, still down 18.2% for the day.

Just to pick one other, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) touched $3.24 today, and got back to $5.50 at the close, down 24.7% .

These three and the rest of the sector continue to trade at highly distressed levels of 50% or discounts to book value (and the securities they hold tend to be pretty liquid, particularly as the Fed is buying MBS).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT

