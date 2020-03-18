Senate passes coronavirus relief bill, more to come

The Senate cleared the second major bill responding to the coronavirus pandemic, a package that President Donald Trump’s administration estimates will cost $1.3T

The 90-8 vote will provide paid sick leave, food assistance for vulnerable populations and financial help for coronavirus testing. Bipartisan leaders are already working on the next proposal.

“I will not adjourn the Senate until we have passed a far bolder package that includes significant relief for small businesses,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

As Americans put their lives on hold, the White House scaled up its requests to Congress, including $500B in helicopter money to U.S. consumers, $50B in loans to the airline sector, and $150B to “severely distressed sectors” of the economy.

McConnell will need to persuade enough Republicans to go along with the package, even though he said they might have to “gag” as they voted for it.

The bill, H.R. 6201, gives workers at companies with fewer than 500 employees up to 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave to deal with virus-related issues, including staying home to care for children whose schools are closed.