Comparable sales shine at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) reports comparable sales jumped 7.6% in Q4 to top the consensus estimate of +4.5%. Comparable sales were up 13.9% for the West Elm chain and 7.9% for the Pottery Barn business.

The retailer's gross margin was 37.6% of sales vs. 38.7% a year ago and 38.3% consensus. Occupancy leverage fell off compared to a year ago.

Williams-Sonoma is suspending issuing guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak. Long-term financial targets are for total revenues growth of mid to high single digits and operating income growth in line with revenue growth.

WSM flat in AH trading.