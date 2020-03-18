Rosetta Stone updates on virus, free offer to schools

As with many major companies, Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) has sent a letter to shareholders with its take on the COVID-19 outbreak.

One measure of support it's implementing is a major free program to support the remote needs of all K-12 customers in the U.S. It let all district and school customers know they could get an unlimited school license for each of their buildings at no extra cost for the rest of the school year.

The company says that by the end of yesterday, two working days since it announced that offer, more than 1,500 schools had applied for that program.

Employees have been directed to work from home until further notice.